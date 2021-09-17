Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 31,439 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $48,860,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,272 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

