Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,771 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

