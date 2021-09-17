Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,688 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.81% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.