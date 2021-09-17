Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.56 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.