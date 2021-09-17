Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 137.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

