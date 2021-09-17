Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.31. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

