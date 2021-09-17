Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.81 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

