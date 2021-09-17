Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.95 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dover by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average of $152.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

