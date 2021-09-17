Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.85 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.