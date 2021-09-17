Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

BATS EFG opened at $113.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

