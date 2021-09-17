Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 9.98% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,066.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $49.69.

