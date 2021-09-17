Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,319,211 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319,211 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

