MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MKKGY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

