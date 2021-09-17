Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,658 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.13% of Mercury Systems worth $41,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

