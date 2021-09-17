Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $178,446.63 and approximately $102.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

