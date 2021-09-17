Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Lynne Ward Sells 9,470 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. 8,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

