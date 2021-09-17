Meta Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00129941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

