Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $141.10 million and $13.49 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00133329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045575 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.