Method Finance (MTHD) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $683,595.61 and $521.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

