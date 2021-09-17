Method Finance Price Tops $0.0160 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $661,191.08 and $2,324.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

