Metronome (MET) Market Cap Achieves $56.79 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $56.79 million and approximately $24,691.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $4.69 or 0.00009886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00071239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00118322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00177940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.07 or 0.07166698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.28 or 1.00039081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00830665 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,398,888 coins and its circulating supply is 12,112,514 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

