MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $6,511,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.27. 147,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

