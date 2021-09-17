MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 74.5% in August

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 111,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0416 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

