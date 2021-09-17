MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MFV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 7,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,098. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.75% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

