MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Bayview Asset Management LLC

Bayview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,916,565 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for about 5.9% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of MGIC Investment worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,392,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

