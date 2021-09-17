MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

MGP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.44. 13,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after buying an additional 429,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,559,000 after buying an additional 533,977 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after buying an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,451,000 after buying an additional 908,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,633,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,055,000 after buying an additional 175,802 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

