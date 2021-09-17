Michael Rahamim Purchases 5,000 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at $5,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

