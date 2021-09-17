Michael Rahamim Purchases 5,000 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.