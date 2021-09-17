Michael Ross Sells 83,063 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,872.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$55.96. 1,221,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,201. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.66. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$45.42 and a 1-year high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.36.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

