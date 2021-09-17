Michelle Philpot Sells 396 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $17,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

