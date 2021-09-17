Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.2% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 969,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,429,000 after buying an additional 110,880 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

