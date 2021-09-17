Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

