Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.15 and its 200 day moving average is $264.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.