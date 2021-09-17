Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $560,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.