Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.15 and a 200 day moving average of $264.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

