Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88,702 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $994,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $305.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.15 and its 200-day moving average is $264.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

