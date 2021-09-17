Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $200,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 5,647,542 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,331,859,000 after acquiring an additional 617,269 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,005,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $237,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

