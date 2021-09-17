Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $345.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $305.84 and last traded at $303.15, with a volume of 208262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.22.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 5,647,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,331,859,000 after buying an additional 617,269 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,005,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $237,053,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

