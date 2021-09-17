Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $836.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 836 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 836 ($10.92), with a volume of 126130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of £507.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 799.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 758.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

