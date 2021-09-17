MiL.k (MLK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.77 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002547 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $94.85 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00070863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00179278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.92 or 0.07212547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,623.55 or 0.99940390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00829494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

