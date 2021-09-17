MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $3.13 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $33.78 million and approximately $128,218.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006543 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.17 or 0.00424046 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.98 or 0.00997606 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,775,189 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.