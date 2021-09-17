Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MIME stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,549 shares of company stock worth $9,696,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

