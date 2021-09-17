Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00011039 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $100.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00070763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00181550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00118937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.33 or 0.07170284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,347.05 or 1.00076280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.30 or 0.00829195 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 239,480,776 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

