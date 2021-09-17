Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Achieves $1.56 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $37,962.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00135103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.73 or 0.00765582 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,283,477 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

