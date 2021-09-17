MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Reaches $440,798.55 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $440,798.55 and approximately $417.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,499.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.93 or 0.07292600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.22 or 0.00383623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.61 or 0.01319203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00120000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.00551629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00499660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00337577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006292 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

