MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $442,784.31 and approximately $523.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.49 or 0.07170178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.00380204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $625.48 or 0.01310777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00118711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.00551364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.59 or 0.00502088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00336026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006547 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.