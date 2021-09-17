Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.94. 19,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,613. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

