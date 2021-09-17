Mirror Protocol Price Tops $3.51 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00007403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $272.98 million and $28.07 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00117929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00172189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.08 or 0.07259557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,414.03 or 0.99970163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00824478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.