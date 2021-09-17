Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 1-Day Volume Tops $60,560.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.37 million and $60,560.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $388.63 or 0.00811123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00119847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00179649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.92 or 0.07179540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,741.61 or 0.99642630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00827008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,996 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

