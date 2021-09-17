Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $390.02

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.95 million and approximately $33,280.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $390.02 or 0.00820934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00072311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00117300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00171682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.30 or 0.07249685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.94 or 0.99718574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.52 or 0.00828296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,219 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

