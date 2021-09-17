Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $21.83 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $21.83 or 0.00046241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $62,888.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00118850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00179721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.06 or 0.07164235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,098.46 or 0.99768888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.90 or 0.00828049 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,269,798 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

